Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 22
Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Arenado is hitting for a .224 BA, .241 OBP and .368 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored eight runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Anthony Kay (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.