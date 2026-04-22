Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 22

Arenado is hitting for a .224 BA, .241 OBP and .368 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored eight runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his third of the season.

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