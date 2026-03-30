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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Tigers On March 30

Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field, on Monday, March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Arenado has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado had a .237 BA, .289 OBP and .377 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .666 and he scored 48 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 52 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Justin Verlander takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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