Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Tigers On March 30

Arenado had a .237 BA, .289 OBP and .377 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .666 and he scored 48 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 52 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Justin Verlander takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.

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