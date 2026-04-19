Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face White Sox On April 19

Kurtz is hitting for a .235 BA, .429 OBP and .368 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 25.3% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored nine runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (0-1) pitches for the White Sox to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.