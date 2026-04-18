Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On April 18

Kurtz is hitting for a .215 BA, .400 OBP and .308 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 23.5% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored eight runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Erick Fedde (0-3) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.