Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On April 17

Kurtz is hitting for a .206 BA, .383 OBP and .302 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored eight runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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