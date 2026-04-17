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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On April 17

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .206 BA, .383 OBP and .302 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored eight runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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