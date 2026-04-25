Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On April 25

Kurtz is hitting for a .253 BA, .435 OBP and .460 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 24.3% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored 16 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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