Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Rangers On April 24

Kurtz is hitting for a .241 BA, .427 OBP and .422 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 24.5% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 14 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Nathan Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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