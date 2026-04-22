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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Mariners On April 22

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .228 BA, .419 OBP and .380 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 24.8% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 12 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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