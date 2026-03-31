Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Braves On March 31
Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Kurtz had a .290 BA, .383 OBP and .619 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was 1.002 and he scored 90 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he hit 36 home runs (10th in MLB) and drove in 86 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.
Jose Suarez starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.