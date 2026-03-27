Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Blue Jays On March 27

Kurtz had a .290 BA, .383 OBP and .619 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was 1.002 and he scored 90 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he hit 36 home runs (10th in MLB) and drove in 86 runs.

Kevin Gausman makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

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