Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Astros On April 3

Kurtz had a .290 BA, .383 OBP and .619 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was 1.002 and he scored 90 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he hit 36 home runs (10th in MLB) and drove in 86 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Cristian Javier (0-0) pitches for the Astros to make his second start of the season.

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