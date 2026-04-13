Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 13

Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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