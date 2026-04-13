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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 13

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, April 13 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has +112 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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