Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Royals On April 9

Murakami is hitting for a .205 BA, .333 OBP and .513 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored eight runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

Seth Lugo (1-0) starts for the Royals, his third this season.

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