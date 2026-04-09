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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Royals On April 9

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, April 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .205 BA, .333 OBP and .513 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored eight runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

Seth Lugo (1-0) starts for the Royals, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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