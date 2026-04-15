Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Rays On April 15

Murakami is hitting for a .167 BA, .343 OBP and .444 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 21.4% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 12 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens will start for the Rays, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.