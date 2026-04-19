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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Athletics On April 19

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Murakami has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .209 BA, .386 OBP and .522 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 22.7% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored 15 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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