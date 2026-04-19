Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Athletics On April 19

Murakami is hitting for a .209 BA, .386 OBP and .522 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 22.7% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored 15 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.

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