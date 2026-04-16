MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Dodgers On April 15
MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Melendez had a .083 BA, .154 OBP and .167 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .321 and he scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in one runs.
Shohei Ohtani (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.