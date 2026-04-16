MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Dodgers On April 15

Melendez had a .083 BA, .154 OBP and .167 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .321 and he scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in one runs.

Shohei Ohtani (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.

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