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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Dodgers On April 15

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Melendez had a .083 BA, .154 OBP and .167 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .321 and he scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in one runs.

Shohei Ohtani (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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