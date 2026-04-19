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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Square Off Against Cubs On April 19

MJ Melendez and his New York Mets will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Melendez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Melendez had a .083 BA, .154 OBP and .167 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .321 and he scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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