MJ Melendez And Mets Square Off Against Cubs On April 19

Melendez had a .083 BA, .154 OBP and .167 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .321 and he scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (1-1) in his third start of the season.

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