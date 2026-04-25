Mitch Keller And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On April 25

Keller is 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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