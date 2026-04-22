Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On April 22

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .211 BA, .300 OBP and .282 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 10 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (0-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.11 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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