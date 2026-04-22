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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On April 22

Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .211 BA, .300 OBP and .282 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 10 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (0-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.11 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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