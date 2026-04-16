Mike Trout And Angels Face Yankees On April 16

Trout is hitting for a .239 BA, .393 OBP and .552 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (13th in MLB). Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Max Fried (2-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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