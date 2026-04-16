FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels • #27 CF

Mike Trout And Angels Face Yankees On April 16

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Trout has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Trout is hitting for a .239 BA, .393 OBP and .552 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (13th in MLB). Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Max Fried (2-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Trout

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News