Mike Trout And Angels Take On Yankees On April 15

Trout is hitting for a .222 BA, .388 OBP and .508 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored 17 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs (17th in MLB). Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

Luis Gil (0-1) gets the start for the Yankees, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.