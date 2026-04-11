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Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels • #27 CF

Mike Trout And Angels Take On Reds On April 11

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Trout has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Trout is hitting for a .174 BA, .367 OBP and .326 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 10 runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Brandon Williamson (1-1) pitches for the Reds to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Trout

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