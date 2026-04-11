Mike Trout And Angels Take On Reds On April 11

Trout is hitting for a .174 BA, .367 OBP and .326 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 10 runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Brandon Williamson (1-1) pitches for the Reds to make his third start this season.

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