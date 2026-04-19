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Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels • #27 CF

Mike Trout And Angels Square Off Against Padres On April 19

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Trout has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Trout is hitting for a .237 BA, .408 OBP and .566 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 20.4% walk rate. His OPS is .974, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (16th in MLB). Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Michael King (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.78 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Trout

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