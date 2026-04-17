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Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels • #27 CF

Mike Trout And Angels Face Padres On April 17

Mike Trout and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Trout has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Trout is hitting for a .246 BA, .416 OBP and .594 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 20.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (11th in MLB). Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Matt Waldron will make his first start of the season for the Padres.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Trout

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