Mike Trout And Angels Square Off Against Mariners On April 3

Trout is hitting for a .261 BA, .485 OBP and .522 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 30.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.007 and he has scored six runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in three runs. Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Bryan Woo (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second of the season.

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