Mike Trout And Angels Face Cubs On April 1

Trout is hitting for a .300 BA, .517 OBP and .600 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 31% walk rate. His OPS is 1.117, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in three runs. Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (0-1) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.

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