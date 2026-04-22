Mike Trout And Angels Play Blue Jays On April 22

Trout is hitting for a .235 BA, .409 OBP and .529 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 20.9% walk rate. His OPS is .939, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Trout has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Eric Lauer (1-3 with a 7.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.

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