Mike Trout And Angels Play Astros On March 28
Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Trout has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Trout had a .232 BA, .359 OBP and .439 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 73 runs. In 556 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 64 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.
Cristian Javier will start for the Astros, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.