Mike Trout And Angels Face Astros On March 27

Trout had a .232 BA, .359 OBP and .439 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 73 runs. In 556 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 64 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Astros.

Mike Burrows starts for the first time this season for the Astros.

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