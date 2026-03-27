Mike Trout And Angels Face Astros On March 27
Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, March 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Trout has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Trout had a .232 BA, .359 OBP and .439 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 73 runs. In 556 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 64 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Astros.
Mike Burrows starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.