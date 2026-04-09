Miguel Vargas And White Sox Take On Royals On April 9

Vargas is hitting for a .225 BA, .347 OBP and .425 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored eight runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Vargas has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Seth Lugo (1-0) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season.

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