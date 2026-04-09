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Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox

Miguel Vargas

Chicago White Sox • #20 LF

Miguel Vargas And White Sox Take On Royals On April 9

Miguel Vargas and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, April 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Vargas has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Vargas is hitting for a .225 BA, .347 OBP and .425 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored eight runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Vargas has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Seth Lugo (1-0) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miguel Vargas

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