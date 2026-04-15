Miguel Vargas And White Sox Square Off Against Rays On April 15

Vargas is hitting for a .167 BA, .313 OBP and .315 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored nine runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Vargas has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens makes his first start of the season for the Rays.

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