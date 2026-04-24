Miguel Vargas And White Sox Take On Nationals On April 24

Vargas is hitting for a .195 BA, .336 OBP and .425 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 18 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Vargas has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

PJ Poulin gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.