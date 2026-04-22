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Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox

Miguel Vargas

Chicago White Sox • #20 LF

Miguel Vargas And White Sox Take On Diamondbacks On April 22

Miguel Vargas and the Chicago White Sox will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Vargas has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Vargas is hitting for a .177 BA, .320 OBP and .392 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 15 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Vargas has recorded three steals on three attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miguel Vargas

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