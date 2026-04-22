Miguel Vargas And White Sox Take On Diamondbacks On April 22

Vargas is hitting for a .177 BA, .320 OBP and .392 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 15 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Vargas has recorded three steals on three attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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