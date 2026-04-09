Mickey Moniak And Rockies Play Padres On April 9

Moniak is hitting for a .286 BA, .304 OBP and .714 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.019 and he has scored four runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in five runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Astros.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

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