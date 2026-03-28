Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Face Rays On March 28
Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, March 28 at 2:15 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
McGreevy went 8-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Rays averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.