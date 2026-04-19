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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Dodgers On April 19

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -122 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 1-2 with an 8.10 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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