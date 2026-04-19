Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Dodgers On April 19

Lorenzen is 1-2 with an 8.10 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

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