Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Astros On April 14

Lorenzen is 1-1 with an 8.36 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw one scoreless inning against the San Diego Padres without giving up a hit.

The Astros are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.