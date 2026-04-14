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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Astros On April 14

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 1-1 with an 8.36 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw one scoreless inning against the San Diego Padres without giving up a hit.

The Astros are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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