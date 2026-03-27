Michael King And Padres Face Tigers On March 27
Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park, on Friday, March 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. King has -160 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
King went 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Tigers averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.