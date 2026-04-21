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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play Nationals On April 21

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Harris has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .288 BA, .333 OBP and .466 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored nine runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (2-0 with a 3.05 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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