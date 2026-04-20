Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On April 20

Harris is hitting for a .290 BA, .338 OBP and .478 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored nine runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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