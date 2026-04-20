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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On April 20

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, April 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Harris has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .290 BA, .338 OBP and .478 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored nine runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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