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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On April 10

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 10 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Busch has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .140 BA, .255 OBP and .186 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .441 and he has scored six runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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