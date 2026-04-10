Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On April 10

Busch is hitting for a .140 BA, .255 OBP and .186 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .441 and he has scored six runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.