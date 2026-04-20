Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Phillies On April 20

Busch is hitting for a .164 BA, .262 OBP and .192 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .454 and he has scored nine runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Aaron Nola (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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