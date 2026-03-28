Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Nationals On March 28
Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Busch has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Busch had a .261 BA, .343 OBP and .523 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .866, which ranked 12th in MLB, and he scored 78 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 34 home runs (15th in MLB) and drove in 90 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Miles Mikolas will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.