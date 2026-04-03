Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Guardians On April 3

Busch is hitting for a .286 BA, .423 OBP and .381 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored five runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

The Guardians will look to Joey Cantillo (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.