Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Orioles On April 14

Kelly went 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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