Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Orioles On April 14
Merrill Kelly will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Kelly has -162 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Kelly went 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.