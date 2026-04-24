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Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays • #31 SP

Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Play Guardians On April 24

Max Scherzer will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 24 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Scherzer is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Scherzer

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