Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Play Guardians On April 24

Scherzer is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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