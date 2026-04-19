Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Play Diamondbacks On April 19

Scherzer is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.