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Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays • #31 SP

Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Play Diamondbacks On April 19

Max Scherzer will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Scherzer is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Scherzer

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