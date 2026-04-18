Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Take On Diamondbacks On April 18
Max Scherzer will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Scherzer is 1-2 with a 9.58 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.