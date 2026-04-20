Max Muncy And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 20

Muncy is hitting for a .264 BA, .338 OBP and .528 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 14 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 5) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.