Max Muncy And Dodgers Play Rockies On April 19

Muncy is hitting for a .239 BA, .320 OBP and .522 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 14 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (1-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He has an 8.10 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.